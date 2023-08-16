Scott Hamilton Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Olympic and world champion figure skater Scott Hamilton.

Personal

Birth date: August 28, 1958

Birth place: Toledo, Ohio

Full name: Scott Scovell Hamilton

Father: Ernest Hamilton, college professor

Mother: Dorothy Hamilton, college professor

Marriage: Tracie (Robinson) Hamilton (December 14, 2002-present)

Children: Maxx Thomas, Aidan McIntosh, Jean Paul (adopted), Evelyne (adopted)

Other Facts

Was adopted at six weeks of age.

Has worked for both CBS and NBC as a figure skating commentator.

Hamilton and his wife adopted a brother and sister from Haiti a few years after the 2010 earthquake.

Timeline

1960s – His growth slows dramatically at the age of 2 as his body struggles to digest food properly. His parents consult multiple doctors and try a variety of unsuccessful treatments over the course of several years. They allow him to begin ice-skating for exercise, and his condition finally begins to improve.

Early 1970s – Moves to Illinois and begins training with skating coach Pierre Brunet.

1976 – Wins the National Junior Championship.

1980 – Places third in the national competition and wins a place on the US Olympic team.

1981-1984 – Wins both the National Figure Skating Championship and the World Figure Skating Championship four consecutive years.

1984 – Wins the gold medal for men’s figure skating at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.

1984-1986 – Skates in the “Ice Capades.”

1986 – Co-founds the ice-skating touring production “Stars on Ice.”

1990 – Inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame.

1997 – Is diagnosed with testicular cancer. Is treated and goes into remission with chemotherapy and surgery.

1999 – “Landing It: My Life On and Off the Ice,” Hamilton’s autobiography, is published.

1999 – Partners with the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center to form the Scott Hamilton CARES Initiative, which promotes cancer education and research.

2001 – Retires from “Stars on Ice.”

2004 – Is diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. Undergoes a procedure to shrink the tumor.

2009 – Hamilton’s book, “The Great Eight (How to Be Happy Even When You Have Every Reason to Be Miserable),” is published.

2009 – Appears on the NBC show “Celebrity Apprentice.”

November 2009 – After more than five years of not performing, Hamilton skates at a fundraiser for his CARES initiative.

June 2010 – Undergoes surgery to remove the benign tumor in his brain.

April 10, 2014 – With the National Hockey League’s Nashville Predators, announces the formation of the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy at Ford Ice Center in Antioch, Tennessee.

2015 – The non-profit Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is formally established.

October 21, 2016 – People Magazine reports that Hamilton has been diagnosed with another benign brain tumor, his third since 2004.

2018 – Hamilton’s book, “Finish First: Winning Changes Everything,” is published.

February 4, 2020 – The children’s book, “Fritzy Finds a Hat,” written by Hamilton and illustrated by musician Brad Paisley,” is published. The new book helps parents speak to children about cancer.

October 6, 2020 – Hamilton launches “Live Your Days,” a weekly podcast.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.