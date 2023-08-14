‘Mob of criminals’ stole more than $300K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — A “mob of criminals” stole more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, police said.

More than 30 people entered a Nordstrom store at once and grabbed merchandise from displays near the entrance shortly after 4 p.m. before fleeing, Los Angeles police said Monday.

One person “sprayed bear spray on the face and body of the security guard at the entrance to the store,” police said.

People wearing black from head to toe could be seen ransacking the store, carrying duffel bags, purses and other items past the broken glass on the floor, in a video posted by police.

“The suspects were wearing ski masks and fled with high-end handbags, clothing and other easily re-sellable items,” police said.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or made any arrests, Los Angeles police Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

The crime has left the community with “a loss of feeling safe,” police said Sunday on Twitter.

“The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution,” the department said.

CNN has sought comment from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center.

The incident is “absolutely unacceptable,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a written statement.

“Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable,” Bass said. “The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future.”

A similar scene unfolded Tuesday in nearby Glendale, where police said thieves stole $300,000 worth of property in a “bold, flash mob burglary” at an Yves Saint Laurent store.

“These ‘flash mob’ burglaries involve a large, coordinated group of individuals simultaneously rushing into the store, overwhelming staff, and taking it over. The suspects grab as much merchandise as possible before fleeing in multiple vehicles,” Glendale police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Josh Campbell and Andy Rose contributed to this report.