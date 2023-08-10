Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

January 15, 2024 – The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place. It was originally scheduled for September 18, 2023, but was postponed due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood.

September 12, 2022 – The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with Kenan Thompson as host.

Facts

Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife’s image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after “Immy,” an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to “Emmy.”

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children’s show, “Judy Splinters.”

Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are tied for the most Emmys ever by a performer (8). Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2022.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” which premiered on Hulu in 2017, was the first online streaming service series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama.

In 2018, the Amazon Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won an Emmy for outstanding comedy. It was the first time a streaming network show won the comedy award.

In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy announce a realignment of the Primetime and Daytime Emmy Awards, organizing the competitions by content genre rather than airtime.

2023 Nominees (in selected categories)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Outstanding Lead Actor – Comedy Series:

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actress – Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding Drama Series:

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding Lead Actor – Drama Series:

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress – Drama Series:

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama Series:

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharp, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

