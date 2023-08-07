5 things to know for August 7: Extreme weather, Trump, World Cup, Gas stations, Niger



(CNN) — Picking the right outfit to keep you cool as temperatures soar isn’t as easy as it seems. Lighter-colored clothes with breathable fabrics are usually better choices for hot weather than dark clothing — with one exception. Darker clothes with a dense, tight construction do a better job of protecting the skin from dangerous UV rays that can cause sunburn, experts say.

1. Extreme weather

More than 120 million people in the Eastern US are at risk of severe thunderstorms today, while heat waves in the South continue their record streaks. The worst of the thunderstorms are expected to impact a zone stretching from northern Alabama to southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charlotte, Washington, DC, Atlanta and Raleigh. The area is under enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, for severe storms, forecasters said. Meanwhile, excessive heat warnings remain in effect “for the foreseeable future” across the southern part of the country, from southeast California into Florida, the National Weather Service said. And in Phoenix, Arizona, officials are trying a unique approach to reduce the high temperature of pavement using a form of sunscreen, but for roads.

2. Trump

Former President Donald Trump, who is facing charges in Washington, DC, for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, claimed on Sunday that he wouldn’t receive a fair trial in the nation’s capital as he continues to rail against his latest indictment. “No way I can get a fair trial, or even close to a fair trial, in Washington, D.C. There are many reasons for this, but just one is that I am calling for a federal takeover of this filthy and crime ridden embarrassment to our nation,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. If he were to ask in court to move his federal criminal case out of Washington, DC, the former president would join three dozen January 6, 2021, riot defendants who have asked to move their cases out of DC. No judges — even those appointed by Trump — have ever agreed.

3. World Cup

The US was knocked out of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday after losing a dramatic penalty shootout against Sweden. The two-time reigning champions were defeated in the round-of-16, marking the earliest exit ever for the US at the tournament. Photos showed the American players in utter heartbreak after US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher thought she had saved Sweden’s final penalty kick, but video replays showed the ball had narrowly crept over the line. “We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter,” Naeher told Fox Sports after the team’s three-peat dream came to an end. It was also likely the last World Cup appearance for American legend Megan Rapinoe, who announced she would be retiring from the sport later this year. “I’ve loved playing for this team and playing for this country,” Rapinoe said after the match. “It’s been an honor.”

4. Gas stations

Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own gas after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951. The new law signed Friday went into effect immediately, leaving New Jersey as the only state in the US where service station customers can’t pump their own fuel. The full service requirement has historically been a contentious topic in Oregon and New Jersey, with reasons given for sticking with the old mandate ranging from flammable liquid safety to preserving the jobs of gas station attendants. The new law, however, does not phase out full service completely in Oregon’s 16 most populous counties. It requires that no more than half of pumps at any service station be self-serve and that at least one gas station employee in those communities is available at all times to pump gas.

5. Niger

Niger’s armed forces have deployed reinforcements to the capital to prepare for a potential invasion, a military source told CNN today, just hours after the military junta running the country refused to give up power. A convoy of about 40 pick-up trucks arrived Sunday evening, bringing troops from other parts of the country to reassure a nervous public and prepare for a potential battle. Niger has been thrown into political chaos since last month when President Mohamed Bazoum was seized by members of the presidential guard before national institutions were shut down and protesters from both sides took to the streets. It remains unclear whether a diplomatic solution to the crisis will be reached or if Nigerien authorities will resort to the use of force.

Is the Musk-Zuckerberg cage fight actually happening?

Strangely enough, it appears that preparations are underway for the cage match between billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg — and it will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk says.

All eyes are on Michelle Yeoh’s bridal gown

The Oscar-winning actress shared snapshots of the somewhat unusual bridal dress she wore to her intimate nuptials.

Wells Fargo says missing deposits glitch is resolved

The Wells Fargo technical issue that made some customers’ direct deposits disappear from their bank accounts is over, the bank said.

This ancient creature may have been the heaviest animal ever

Recent excavations in Peru have turned up massive bones that belonged to what may have been the heaviest animal to have ever lived on the planet.

The spiked drinks keep coming

A growing number of popular non-alcoholic drinks now have an alcohol-infused twin. These are the brands hopping on the spiked beverage train.

$1 billion

That’s how much “Barbie” has raked in at the global box office barely three weeks into its run. This makes Greta Gerwig the first solo female director with a billion-dollar movie. Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” surpassed $500 million over the weekend, setting a new box office record for highest grossing film set during World War II.

“The health of our athletes must always be our top priority.”

— World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam, after canceling a swimming competition Sunday in the Seine due to poor water quality. The competition was supposed to serve as a test event ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, with several swimming events set to take place in the famous river next summer.

You can have your tea and eat it too

When it comes to tea, it’s common to toss the leaves once they’re done brewing in hot water. But in this country, many people also eat tea leaves to reveal different flavor profiles.

