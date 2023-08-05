11 people injured after bus returning to YMCA summer camp crashes in Idaho

By Mallika Kallingal and Macie Goldfar, CNN

(CNN) — Eleven people were injured after a school bus with at least 30 on board rolled over near a major highway in Banks, Idaho, on Friday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police Facebook post.

The bus was part of a YMCA summer camp program carrying children between the ages of 13 and 18.

Seven of the 11 people injured were said to be in critical condition, while the other four were deemed non-critical, the release said. All children were taken to local hospitals by air or ground ambulance out of “an abundance of caution,” authorities added.

Idaho State Police said the bus was one of four heading back to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA when the crash occurred. None of the other buses were involved in the accident, they added.

The incident is still under investigation. Authorities do not know if the bus driver is a YMCA employee and did not provide the driver’s medical status.

CNN has reached out to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA for comment.

CNN affiliate KIVI-TV said all lanes on Highway 55 have reopened following the crash.

