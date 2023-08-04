Before the Parkland school shooting gets reenacted with live gunfire, lawmakers tour the site where 17 people were massacred

By Alaa Elassar and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — At least 140 live rounds of bullets will be fired inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Friday in a reenactment of the 2018 mass shooting – part of a lawsuit against a former sheriff’s deputy who stayed outside during the massacre.

The bullets will be fired into a ballistic trap inside the school’s three-story building where the violence unfolded in Parkland, Florida. The reenactment, which will take several hours, will mimic the killer’s movements on the day that left 17 people dead and 17 others injured in what remains the deadliest US high school shooting.

Scot Peterson, the former Broward County sheriff’s deputy, was found not guilty in June of criminal charges after prosecutors accused him of ignoring his training and failing to confront the shooter – instead taking cover outside the building as the victims were gunned down. Peterson argued he didn’t enter the building because he couldn’t tell where the gunshots were coming from due to echoes on the campus.

The civil action against Peterson was brought by several of the victims’ families and a survivor. They want to reenact the shooting in an effort to prove the former deputy heard “upwards of 70 shots and knew where they were coming from,” David Brill, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in court in July. Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips indicated she would allow the reenactment.

In addition to using the same model of semi-automatic rifle and caliber of cartridges, Brill told the judge the reenactment would sound the fire alarm during the same times as the day of the shooting. He said he expected it would take roughly two hours.

The school will be closed for the day and no students will be on campus during the reenactment.

‘It’s worse than I ever imagined’

A bipartisan congressional delegation will tour the site of the massacre ahead of the shooting reenactment, said Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz – a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He sent a letter inviting all members of Congress to attend.

“It’s important for folks in Congress, my colleagues, to see what happens when a school shooting comes to your neighborhood,” Moskowitz told CNN on Friday morning. “It’s going to be a very emotional day.”

Several victims’ families will join the nine congressional lawmakers for the tour. For many, the tour will be the second time they visit the untouched site. Last month, families and surviving victims were allowed to visit for the first time since the tragedy on February 14, 2018.

Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex was killed in his English class on the first floor of the 1200 building, attended a private tour and saw where his child took his last breath.

“I’ve wanted to bring members of Congress to this building for years. And after I walked through it myself and I saw the horror, I saw Alex’s blood all over the floor, all over his desk, and all the other victims, I walked out of that building and I was just so angry,” Schachter said during a Friday news conference.

“It’s worse than I ever imagined.”

The grieving father decided to channel his agony into action.

“I’m like, ‘I know what I need to do, I need to bring as many members of Congress as possible,’” Schachter said. “I want them to see what happens when you don’t prioritize the safety and security of our kids above education. Because what happens is you get dead kids, and we can’t let that happen.”

Schachter said he hopes the tour and reenactment will result in “good, common sense school safety legislation” with the cooperation of both political parties.

Moskowitz, the local congressman, said the mass tragedy has led to some change but more needs to be done.

“We passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act three weeks after the shooting in the Florida legislature,” a bipartisan effort, Moskowitz said.

The state law raised the minimum age to buy a gun in Florida from 18 to 21. It also appropriated millions of dollars for mental health assistance in schools.

“It was a comprehensive piece of legislation. I don’t know that DC is going to do that,” Moskowitz said.

“But if we can continue to work on mitigation, one thing after the next, we can save a lot of lives.”

‘If you don’t prioritize this issue, this is what happens’

Jurors in the death penalty trial of the gunman also toured the building last year, followed by a group of reporters who described a scene stuck in time: Valentine’s Day gifts and cards, students’ notes and assignments left behind.

The reporters described seeing bloodstains and bullet holes as fragments of broken glass crunched beneath their feet.

“I’m scared. I’m nervous. And obviously I’m going to be here, and it’s going to just remind me what Alex was going through, what all of the victims were going through,” Schachter said.

“It’s going to be scary, but we hope the reenactment will get a jury to understand that there is no possible way that the school resource deputy only heard two or three shots when 70 went off in that building.”

The reenactment will also include someone reenacting how Peterson allegedly approached within feet of the building before retreating for the next 48 minutes, Schachter said.

There are plans to demolish the building where the shooting occurred, but the Broward County School District has said the demolition will not be completed before school begins on August 21.

“All the families want the building demolished. But if nothing changes, if we don’t use this building to teach others and to educate and use it to prevent the next tragedy, you know, it’s all for naught,” Schachter said.

“It’s Alex, it’s my anger, and my grief that pushes me forward every day. I shouldn’t have to be going through this, none of Parkland should have been going through this. But that’s what I hope the members of Congress will understand, that if you don’t prioritize this issue, this is what happens.”

