California judge arrested in the fatal shooting of his wife

<i>Anaheim Police Department/AP</i><br/>California judge
By Michelle Watson and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — An Orange County, California, judge is under arrest, suspected in the fatal shooting of his wife, authorities say.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was arrested by homicide detectives Thursday after they received reports of a shooting at the couple’s home. Ferguson’s wife, Sheryl, was found inside the house, suffering from “at least one gunshot wound,” the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

“Sheryl Ferguson was pronounced deceased at the scene,” and her husband was arrested at the location on suspicion of murder, the release states.

Ferguson is being held on $1 million bail. It is unclear if he has an attorney, or when he might appear in court.

CNN has reached out to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for further information.

