5 things to know for August 3: Trump, Covid, Synagogue shooting, Actors strike, Niger

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

(CNN) — China is proposing new rules that would limit minors to no more than two hours a day on their cell phones. The restrictions aim to combat internet addiction as the country tries to cultivate “good morality” and “socialist values” among children and adolescents.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Trump

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned today as he faces criminal charges over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and remain in office. The indictment, which was handed down and unsealed Tuesday, describes the plot to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. However, even before that, Trump engaged in a pressure campaign targeting state election workers, lawmakers and others, the indictment said. Ahead of the former president’s initial court appearance today in Washington, DC, metro police said they are working with federal law enforcement partners to “ensure the safety of DC residents and visitors.” The federal courthouse where Trump is scheduled to appear is several blocks from the Capitol.

2. Covid-19

Recent data from the CDC suggests that a summer surge of Covid-19 could be underway, although not as significant as in past summers. The number of Covid-19 infections is rising, along with test positivity, ER visits and hospital admissions. Around 8,000 people in the US were hospitalized last week due to Covid-19, a 12% increase from the prior week, CDC data shows. Federal health officials have announced a new Covid-19 booster should be released around late September or early October, which will target the now-dominant XBB strains of the virus. And with a new vaccine forthcoming, experts say it is unlikely we will see a return to masking for everyone. Additionally, the once critical Covid-19 vaccine card has become less relevant, but CDC officials still recommend saving it as part of your medical record.

3. Synagogue shooting

The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 was unanimously sentenced to death by a federal jury on Wednesday. The sentence represents the end of a saga that began on October 27, 2018, when the gunman burst into the Tree of Life synagogue and shot worshippers with an AR-15-style rifle. At the time, the synagogue was hosting three congregations for weekly Shabbat services. The 50-year-old shooter was found guilty in June of all 63 charges against him for the deadliest attack on Jewish people in the US. The court is scheduled to reconvene today when the death sentence will be formally imposed.

4. Actors strike

Some of Hollywood’s “highest-earning” actors have helped to raise over $15 million to provide financial assistance to tens of thousands of unionized actors on strike. Among the actors who have made donations of $1 million or more to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation are George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and Dwyane Johnson. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing 160,000 actors, said it is preparing to deliver the aid swiftly to performers “in times of urgent need.” Actors formally joined the picket lines on July 14, more than two months after around 11,000 screenwriters began striking. This week, Hollywood studios asked the Writers Guild back to the negotiating table, but there are still no talks scheduled with SAG-AFTRA.

5. Niger

The US State Department has ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family members from Niger following last week’s military takeover. “On July 26, President Mohamed Bazoum was placed under house arrest amidst efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government of Niger. Subsequent events have severely limited flight options,” the State Department said Wednesday in an updated travel advisory. The advisory warns Americans not to travel to Niger, setting the advisory level at its highest possible: Level 4. The US has not yet formally decided if the situation constitutes a coup — a designation that would require the US to cut foreign and military assistance to the Nigerien government.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The best of the 16th annual iPhone Photography Awards

Never underestimate the power of a smartphone camera. Here are the winners of the 2023 iPhone Photography Awards.

Taylor Swift gives ‘life-changing’ bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers

Swift stunned the tour’s trucking staff by giving each trucker a check in the amount of $100,000.

Madonna and Beyoncé pose with daughters at ‘Renaissance’ concert

See the sweet mother-daughter moment that took place backstage.

Caroline Kennedy recreates her father JFK’s World War II swim

The daughter of former US President John F. Kennedy swam about three-quarters of a mile in honor of her father’s heroic swim 80 years ago.

Remarkable fossils reveal jellyfish that lived 505 million years ago

Fossils belonging to the oldest known species of jellyfish were discovered in the Canadian Rockies.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$50,000

That’s how much the Orlando Magic NBA team donated to a super PAC that supports the presidential bid of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. While it wouldn’t be surprising to see individuals give contributions, it is an unusual move for a professional sports team to donate as a corporation directly to a single candidate. The donation has stirred controversy among Democrats and LGBTQ activists who criticize DeSantis’ record as governor. This year, he signed into law several restrictions on gender-affirming treatments for minors, drag shows, bathroom usage and which pronouns can be used in school.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

— Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announcing Wednesday that he and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. The prime minister’s office said the pair have “have signed a legal separation agreement,” in a statement. The Trudeaus have three children together, all under the age of 15.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY…

This car was sliced in half but still drives

A group of YouTubers went viral for cutting a Fiat in half — and making it function. See how a driver squeezes inside!

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.