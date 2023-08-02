Longtime Massachusetts truck driver wins $1 million 3 days after announcing his retirement

By Jared Formanek, CNN

(CNN) — After being in the trucking industry for more than two decades, a Massachusetts man is heading into retirement with a jackpot of $1 million won just three days after giving notice to his boss.

Sixty-five-year-old Paul Bashaw, a trucker for 20 years, started his week by informing his boss that it was time for him to retire. Three days later, he went to J&J Variety convenience store in West Boylston and purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million, according to Massachusetts lottery officials. The golden ticket was part of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game. Odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 1.008 million.

“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole in one – that happened five years ago – and hitting the Lottery, and now I’ve hit all three,” Bashaw said in a news release.

The former trucker claimed his winnings in the form of a one-time $650,000 cash payment on Friday and finished his last two weeks at work without telling anyone about his good fortune.

Bashaw says he is excited to use some of his winnings to travel during retirement.

West Boylston is located 37 miles from Boston.

