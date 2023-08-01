Wife of Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect and her attorney open up about the family’s experience since Rex Heuerman’s arrest



By Elizabeth Wolfe and Jessica Xing, CNN

(CNN) — The wife of the Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann and her attorney told CNN she had “no idea” of her husband’s alleged actions and that the flood of public attention has been “extremely overwhelming” for the mother and her two children.

The days since Heuermann’s arrest have been “chaotic” for his wife, Asa Ellerup, and the couple’s children, as investigators have scoured every crevice of the family’s home and the property has been swarmed by media and curious spectators, Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio, said on “CNN Primetime” Monday night.

It was been nearly three weeks since Heuermann, 59, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killings of three of the “Gilgo Four,” a group of four women whose remains were found along a short stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010. He is also the prime suspect in the disappearance and killing of the fourth victim but has yet to be charged in that case.

Since then, Ellerup has filed for divorce from Heuermann – whom she has been married to for 27 years – and returned to the family’s home, which her attorney said has been “torn up” by investigators.

Investigators uncovered “quite a lot of evidence” as they spent more than a week poring over the suspect’s home, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney has said. In addition to collecting a “massive amount of material” – including about 279 weapons – they also used a backhoe and ground-penetrating radar to search the yard, he said.

The family is still taking stock of what items have been taken by investigators, Macedonio said.

“Everything in the house was turned upside down,” he added. “Dresser drawers were emptied out. The bathroom tub – which was a vinyl tub – was actually cut open. The floors were ripped up. The couches and the mattresses have been removed.”

Due to piles of debris left by authorities, the family “barely had any walking space to get into the house,” Macedonio told CNN’s Laura Coates.

CNN has reached out to the Suffolk County Police Department and New York State Police for comment.

Authorities have said Ellerup and the children were out of town when the killings occurred.

Now, Ellerup is requesting privacy as the family grapples with their new reality.

“I am pleading with you all to give us space so that we may regain some normalcy in our neighborhood,” the wife said in a statement to CNN.

The spotlight on the family has attracted onlookers who show up at the home “just to get a glimpse of what’s going on at the house,” Macedonio said.

Ellerup has been in touch with Heuermann since his arrest, the attorney said, though he did not provide further details.

The wife and children have also received support, Macedonio said, including from the daughter of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, the so-called “Happy Face Killer.”

“It’s been extremely overwhelming for her and the children trying to piece life back together to what it was two and a half weeks ago,” Macedonio said. “I don’t know if they’re ever going to return to normalcy, but day by day she’s getting better.”

CNN’s Laura Coates contributed to this report.