Connecticut pastor fatally struck by Stamford police car while crossing the street

By Nic Anderson, Julian Cummings, Zoe Sottile and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — State police are investigating after a patrol vehicle in Stamford, Connecticut, fatally struck a pastor as he crossed the street Wednesday.

Stamford police officer Zachary Lockwood, 24, hit the Rev. Tommie Jackson, 69, around 4:12 p.m., Connecticut State Police Lt. Katharine Cummings said during a Friday morning news conference.

Lockwood attempted CPR until medics arrived, Cummings said.

Jackson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons called Jackson’s death an “unimaginable tragedy” at the press conference and said she will miss his “infectious smile” and sense of humor.

Jackson worked as the assistant director of Stamford’s Urban Redevelopment Commission, which works on redevelopment and renewal projects, according to the city’s website. He also served as a reverend at the Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church. Jackson’s wife, Dorye, is the vice chair of the Stamford Police Commission.

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw remembered Jackson as “a vital member of the Stamford community.”

“Our city feels the impact of his passing,” he added.

Lockwood’s police vehicle had emergency lights on during the collision, according to Cummings. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a “customary protocol for this type of incident,” said Cummings. Lockwood has been with the police department since April 18, 2022, she said.

Connecticut State Police, the Western District Major Crimes Squad, and the Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad will investigate with the assistance of the Stamford Police Department, according to Cummings.

In a news release posted Thursday on Facebook, Stamford Police Assistant Chief Silas Redd remembered Jackson as “such a beacon of light for so many in the Stamford community.”

He also asked that both the Jackson and Lockwood families be given privacy and be kept in “thoughts and prayers.”

CNN has reached out to the Connecticut State Police Union, Stamford Police Association, Police Association of Connecticut, and the Lockwood family for comments.

