Bear cools off in a Burbank pool during heat wave

By Cheri Mossburg and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Burbank, California, were called over an unexpected visitor having a bear-y good time taking a dip in a neighbor’s pool.

Police responded to reports of a bear sighting around 3:30 p.m. PT Friday at the 1300 block of Paseo Redondo, the Burbank Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found the bear relaxing in a jacuzzi toward the rear of one of the homes, the release said.

Shortly after officers arrived, the bear took his leave and “made his way over the wall” and into a tree near the rear of the residence, according to the release. Police monitored the situation with the assistance of the Burbank Animal Shelter and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the release said.

Burbank police also shared an adorable video of the bear cooling off in the water.

The city is under a heat advisory until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and is expected to see a high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

California is home to an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 black bears, according to the state’s Department of Fish and Game. The department urges residents to avoid approaching the animals, which can weigh up to 500 pounds and run up to 35 miles per hour, and “if encountered, always leave them an escape route.”

