5 wounded, 2 critically, after shooting at Michigan shopping center

By Jessica Xing, CNN

(CNN) — Five people were shot early Sunday morning in a shopping center parking lot in Lansing, Michigan, with two victims in critical condition, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 26, and two were taken to a hospital, according to a statement from the Lansing Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a large group. They asked for help from other agencies, the news release said.

Officers detained people and recovered firearms but made no arrests, according to police.

The incident is among 418 mass shootings to occur so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The organization defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four victims are shot, not including the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.