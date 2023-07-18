A 12-year-old is facing charges for allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground, officials say

By Tina Burnside and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — A 12-year-old girl in Detroit is facing charges after allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a playground, officials said.

Deaira Summers, the 11-year-old suffered second-degree burns on her back, legs and arms in the July 9 attack, her mother, Dominique Summers told CNN affiliate WXYZ.

Summers said Deaira was playing with her siblings and cousins at a playground when she was caught in the middle of an altercation between the 12-year-old and one of Deaira’s family members.

“I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander,” Summers told WXYZ.

“I hope she get what she deserve, and they all get what they deserve,” Deaira told the station, saying she wants everyone involved to be held accountable.

The 12-year-old is expected in court Tuesday afternoon for a hearing on the charges – assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Summers said life for her and Deaira has changed since the attack.

“It takes maybe two hours what used to be 20 minutes getting dressed,” she told WXYZ. “It takes about two hours to give her her medicine. I have to give her medication 30 minutes before she takes a bath.”

During a preliminary hearing over the weekend, bond for the 12-year-old was set at $10,000, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the statement. “Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this.”

