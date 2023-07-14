2 huge lottery jackpots are up for grabs this weekend

By Jay Croft, CNN

(CNN) — A Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $560 million is up for grabs on Friday night.

And don’t worry if things don’t go your way with that drawing. There’s another whopper offered on Saturday: a Powerball prize estimated at $875 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball prize is the third-largest in its history, officials said this week. A grand prize hasn’t been won since April 19, and it has “rolled over” 36 times since then.

Both lotteries had drawings this week that failed to produce grand-prize winners. Both are played in 45 states.

The Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Friday and the Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

