Jennifer Lopez Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Jennifer Lopez, singer, dancer and actress.

Personal

Birth date: July 24, 1969

Birth place: Bronx, New York

Birth name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez

Father: David Lopez, a computer specialist

Mother: Guadalupe (Rodriguez) Lopez, a teacher

Marriages: Ben Affleck (July 16, 2022 – present); Marc Anthony (Muñiz), (June 5, 2004-June 16, 2014, divorced); Cris Judd, (September 29, 2001-January 26, 2003, divorced); Ojani Noa, (February 22, 1997-January 1, 1998, divorced)

Children: with Marc Anthony: Twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz, 2008

Education: Attended Baruch College

Other Facts

Nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Both of her parents were born in Puerto Rico.

Attended an all-girls Catholic school for eight years.

Timeline

1986 – First feature film “My Little Girl.”

1990 – Appears as a “Fly Girl” in the Fox show “In Living Color.”

1997 – First starring role as the murdered Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla, in “Selena.”

June 1999 – Releases first album, “On The 6.” The album goes platinum within two weeks.

December 1999 – Is arrested, questioned, released and cleared of any involvement in the illegal firearms possession and nightclub shooting case involving then boyfriend Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs.

November 2002 – Announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.

September 10, 2003 – The wedding that was scheduled to take place on September 14, 2003, to Affleck is postponed. In a statement, the couple says, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.”

April 10, 2006 – Lopez files a lawsuit against ex-husband Ojani Noa alleging that he violated a confidentiality agreement by distributing a manuscript of a tell-all book to publishers, the syndicated television show “The Insider” reported. She is seeking a restraining order to keep the manuscript from becoming public.

April 3, 2007 – Releases her first Spanish language album, “Como Ama Una Mujer.”

August 2007 – Wins a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ex-husband, Noa. Lopez is awarded more than $500,000.

June 26, 2008 – Flight attendant Lisa Wilson files a civil lawsuit claiming she was bitten by Lopez’s German Shepherd guard dog on a plane in July 2006. The suit is settled out of court on February 16, 2010.

November 6, 2009 – Lopez files a lawsuit against Noa alleging that he is trying to publicize home videos of her.

February 25, 2009 – Files a lawsuit with Anthony against Silver Cross (UK) Ltd., baby carriage makers, for their unauthorized use of the couple’s images.

June 22, 2009 – The lawsuit filed against Silver Cross (UK) Ltd. is settled out of court, and the case is dismissed.

September 22, 2010 – Fox officially announces that Lopez, Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) and Randy Jackson will be judges for the upcoming season of “American Idol.”

July 15, 2011 – Lopez and Anthony release a joint statement announcing plans to end their seven-year marriage.

July 13, 2012 – Announces that she won’t return to “American Idol” as a judge.

August 3, 2012 – Lopez sues her former driver, alleging blackmail. The case is settled in February 2013.

July 1, 2013 – Lopez’s “Happy Birthday” performance to repressive Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov turns controversial. Her spokesman states that if Lopez knew that there were any “human rights issues of any kind” she would not have performed.

2013-2014 – Lopez returns to “American Idol” as a judge.

January 20, 2016 – Begins a headlining residency at the Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

May 30, 2017 – Lopez’s dance competition show “World of Dance” premieres on NBC. Lopez is an executive producer and a judge on the series.

March 9, 2019 – After about two years of dating, Lopez and former baseball star turned broadcaster Alex Rodriguez announce their engagement via Instagram.

February 2, 2020 – Lopez and fellow singer Shakira perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.

April 15, 2021 – Lopez and Rodriguez announce they have split up, ending their two-year engagement.

April 9, 2022 – A representative for Lopez confirms that she and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time.

April 3, 2023 – Announces the release of her new cocktail brand, Delola.

