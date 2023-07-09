Skip to Content
CNN - National

9 people shot in mass shooting in Cleveland, police say

By
Published 4:35 AM

By Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in Cleveland early Sunday morning, according to police.

“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” Cleveland police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia said in a statement.

No deaths have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

