9 people shot in mass shooting in Cleveland, police say
By Joe Sutton, CNN
(CNN) — At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in Cleveland early Sunday morning, according to police.
“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” Cleveland police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia said in a statement.
No deaths have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
