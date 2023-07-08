Winning numbers have been drawn for Saturday’s $615 million Powerball jackpot – the 10th largest prize in history

By Nouran Salahieh, Ashley Williams and Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — The winning numbers have been drawn for the massive Powerball jackpot Saturday and one lucky person could nab $615 million – the 10th largest Powerball prize in history.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18 is the Powerball.

Saturday’s jackpot has a $310.6 million lump-sum cash value, according to a Powerball news release.

The winner could choose between the annuitized $615 million prize over 30 years or to take the lump-sum payment. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a big winner, and the prize has soared from an estimated $590 million on Friday.

“The decision to raise the jackpot was the result of strong ticket sales and an increase in the interest rates used to fund the annuitized prize,” a spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association, which helps run the Powerball, told CNN in an email.

The last time a lottery player matched all five white balls and the red Powerball was on April 19, when a winning ticket in Ohio earned a grand prize of $252.6 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers Wednesday – white balls 17, 24, 48, 62, 68 and red Powerball 23. However, three tickets sold in Florida, New York and Ohio matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Nationwide, Wednesday’s drawing produced over 864,000 winning tickets for lower-tier prizes worth a combined total of $9 million.

“If no one wins the jackpot Saturday night, we are projecting an estimated jackpot of $650 million for Monday’s drawing,” a Multi-State Lottery Association spokesperson said.

The largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion was won in California on November 7, 2022.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot is also approaching half a billion dollars, making it the 14th largest prize in Mega Millions history. Players will have a chance to claim the $480 million jackpot during Tuesday’s drawing.

