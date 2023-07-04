1 dead, 4 others injured during fireworks preparation at event venue in northeastern Texas, police say

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and four others were injured after a fireworks explosion at an event venue in northeastern Texas, police said Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a “major fire” incident around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Firehouse 9 Farm venue in the city of Gilmer, according to a news release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

“The incident involved fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries,” the release read. “One person is deceased at the location, and four others are confirmed injured.” Police did not name the victims.

There is no indication of foul play, police said. Initial reports suggest an accidental explosion occurred as fireworks were being prepared for a Fourth of July event, according to the release.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the fire, the release said.

Gilmer is roughly 85 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

CNN’s Tina Burnside contributed to this report.