7 shot in Wichita, Kansas, nightclub shooting, police say

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — At least seven people were wounded in a shooting at a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub overnight, Wichita Police said early Sunday morning.

No one has been pronounced dead as a result of the shooting, the agency said in a tweet. But at least two additional “trauma victims” were injured when they were trampled as people fled the venue, according to a police spokesperson.

The shooting, which occurred at a club in the 200 block of North Washington Street, remains under investigation. One person has been detained for questioning, but no suspect has been identified at this time, said police.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.