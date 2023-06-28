MAP: Track the air quality across the US

By Byron Manley, Curt Merrill, Renée Rigdon and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — Millions of people from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as wildfire smoke originating from Canada wafts over major US cities.

Air quality alerts are posted for the entire states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware and Maryland as well as portions of Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia.

There are currently almost 500 fires burning in Canada, and more than half of them are “out of control,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

More than 19 million acres have been charred by wildfires in Canada so far in 2023 — about three times as much as an average full year.

Use this tool to see how air quality where you live might be affected. The map will be updated every 30 minutes with new data.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.