The Titanic submersible was going down nearly 13,000 feet. Just how deep in the ocean is that?

The search continues for a minivan-sized submersible, called the Titan, that was carrying five people who were traveling to view the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic.

The vessel lost contact with its mother ship Sunday morning, about 1 hour and 45 minutes into the trip down to nearly 13,000 feet.

Titan has between 70 and 96 hours of life support, according to the US Coast Guard, which means less than a day of oxygen may be left on the vessel.

The Titanic lies around 12,500 feet below sea level. For perspective, the world’s deepest scuba dive reached 1,090 feet in 2022, while the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, would only go down 2,717 feet into the ocean – still roughly 9,700 feet short of reaching the Titanic wreckage.

See just how deep the Titanic tourist submersible was headed before it went missing.

