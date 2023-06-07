Skip to Content
MAP: Track the air quality across the US

<i>Kamloops Fire Rescue via Reuters</i><br/>Firefighters stand on a Kamloops Fire Rescue truck at a wildfire near Fort St. John
By Byron Manley, Curt Merrill and Renée Rigdon, CNN

(CNN) — Millions of people across the Northeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic are under air quality alerts as wildfire smoke originating from Canada wafts over major US cities.

Over 400 fires were still burning across Canada Wednesday afternoon, according to Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair. More than 9 million acres have been charred by wildfires in Canada so far in 2023 — about 15 times the normal burned area for this point in the year.

Use this tool to see how air quality where you live might be affected. The map will be updated every 30 minutes with new data.

NOAA’s Rapid Refresh forecast model shows where the wildfire smoke is expected to move over the next day or so. Oranges, reds and purples indicate the thickest smoke.

