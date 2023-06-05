Remains of 2 more victims recovered from Iowa apartment building collapse, Davenport police chief says

By Michelle Krupa, CNN

(CNN) — The remains of three victims have been recovered from the rubble of the six-story building that partially collapsed May 28 in Davenport, Iowa, the city’s police chief said Monday morning.

One victim was recovered early Monday, with others removed Sunday and Saturday, Chief Jeffery Bladel said during a news conference. Two victims had been unaccounted for on Sunday.

At least nine survivors were rescued shortly after the collapse.

The remains of Daniel Prien, 60, were found Monday morning, following the discovery of those of Ryan Hitchcock, 51, on Sunday and Branden Colvin Sr., 42, on Saturday – the same day his son graduated from high school – Bladel said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

