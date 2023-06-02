Multiple people rescued after building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut
By Jeremy Ryan, CNN
(CNN) — Multiple people have been rescued following a building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a tweet by the New Haven Fire Department.
The collapse happened at a construction site on Lafayette Street where photos from the scene show those being rescued via high-angle rescue operations.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
