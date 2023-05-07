7 dead after car plows into people in front of a Texas shelter that was housing migrants

By Rosa Flores, Zoe Sottile and Gloria Pazmino, CNN

A driver plowed into a group outside a shelter that had been housing migrants in a Texas border town on Sunday, leaving seven people dead — including several immigrants — and several others injured, authorities say.

Authorities in Brownsville, Texas say they got a call 8:30 am CT about a Land Rover that hit multiple people who were waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Ozanam Center, a non-profit homeless shelter that has been helping house migrants.

The crash left seven dead and others injured, Martin Sandoval, a Brownsville police spokesperson, told CNN. Sandoval added that several migrants were among the dead and Border Patrol was working to confirm the identities of the victims. It’s unclear whether the crash was intentional.

CNN interviewed migrants staying at the center in December. At the time, the center’s director told CNN that migrants from all over the world were beginning to stay at the shelter and they were seeing an uptick in stays. The shelter is equipped to house and feed 200 people, according to its website.

Witnesses at the scene detained the driver until officers arrived, Sandoval said during a Sunday news conference. He said the driver of the vehicle received medical care and has been arrested on a reckless driving charge. “More than likely” there will be other charges added, Sandoval said.

Police have not released the name of the driver, but say it was a Hispanic man, Sandoval told CNN. Brownsville police are investigating with the help of Border Patrol, he added.

Sandoval said authorities are still investigating whether the crash was intentional or accidental. He said witnesses described seeing the driver ignore a red light, drive up on a curb and run over a group of people waiting at a bus stop. Police are checking the driver’s toxicology, he added.

The shelter has been housing immigrants while they wait for permanent housing, he said.

Brownsville, Texas is located on the southern tip of Texas, just across the Rio Grande River. The town’s population is nearly 95% Hispanic or Latino, according to the 2022 census.

The crash happened just days before a Trump-era immigration restriction dubbed Title 42 is set to expire. Officials have predicted a rise in immigration in coming weeks when the restrictions are lifted Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.