One of two men who escaped a Virginia jail over the weekend has been captured, authorities say

A man who is accused in a sheriff’s deputy killing and who escaped from a Virginia jail with another man over the weekend was captured in Mexico Thursday, authorities say.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo was arrested by Mexican authorities just after 1 p.m. in the state of Guerrero, the FBI said.

The second escapee, Bruce Callahan, has still not been found.

The capture came just hours after the FBI announced a reward of up to $70,000 for information leading to Marin-Sotelo’s arrest and urged anyone with tips to contact authorities.

Marin-Sotelo is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the August killing of Ned Byrd, a Wake County, North Carolina, sheriff’s deputy, according to the FBI. Byrd was shot multiple times and killed after getting out of his vehicle to investigate “suspicious activity” during his patrol, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a non-profit dedicated to memorializing fallen officers.

Earlier this week, Marin-Sotelo’s sister was arrested and charged in federal court with helping him escape by paying $2,500 to arrange for the getaway car, according to court documents. The FBI said Thursday the escapee fled the Farmville, Virginia, jail he was being held in driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a temporary tag.

Bruce Carroll Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. He is White, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes, the release added.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Callahan’s arrest.

Farmville is roughly 60 miles southwest of Richmond and about 60 miles north of the North Carolina border.

