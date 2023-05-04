21-year-old former UC Davis student arrested in connection with series of stabbings near campus, police say

By Emma Tucker, Taylor Romine and Ritu Prasad, CNN

A 21-year-old former student at the University of California, Davis, has been arrested in connection with three stabbings that occurred near the campus within the span of five days, leaving two people dead and the community in fear, the city’s police chief said Thursday.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, was arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said during a Thursday news conference.

“At this point we believe that all three (stabbings) are connected and we have evidence and information that they are and have one person responsible,” the chief said.

The latest attack happened Monday night near campus and left a woman in critical condition. Just days before, stabbings at two different parks near campus claimed the lives of UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm on Saturday and 50-year-old David Breaux on Thursday.

Dominguez was a third-year student at the university until April 25, when he was “separated for academic reasons,” UC Davis said in a tweet.

He was initially taken into custody Wednesday for possessing a large knife and was placed under arrest earlier on Thursday in connection to the stabbings, Pytel said.

About 15 people called police Wednesday afternoon to report someone matching the suspect description from the third attack near Sycamore Park, where the second stabbing occurred, Pytel said.

“He had a backpack on, he was wearing the same clothing from the third attack, and he had a large knife in his possession,” the chief added.

