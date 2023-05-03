The Texas massacre suspect was found hiding in a closet just miles from the crime scene, authorities say. Here’s what we know about what led to his capture

By Ed Lavandera, Josh Campbell and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Francisco Oropesa, the man suspected of gunning down five people in a neighboring home in Texas, including a 9-year-old boy and his mother, was captured Tuesday evening after a tip helped lead authorities to his whereabouts, ending a dayslong search for the fugitive, officials announced.

Ultimately, law enforcement found him stowed under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home just miles from the Cleveland, Texas, residence where the attack took place, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Tuesday.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was discovered in the town of Cut and Shoot, but the FBI Houston office tweeted that he was found in the neighboring city of Conroe.

Oropesa — a Mexican national — is accused of gunning down five people on Friday after he was asked to stop shooting his rifle outdoors near a neighboring home.

Wilson Garcia, whose wife and son were killed in the attack, told CNN he and two others had requested that Oropesa move to shoot on the other side of his property because the gunfire was waking Garcia’s baby. But the suspect refused, he said, and soon charged into the home where Garcia’s family was gathered and carried out the deadly rampage.

The victims — all Honduran nationals — have been identified as Garcia’s wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and her son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, 9; Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

“We are so happy,” Jefrinson Rivera, the partner of Velázquez Alvarado, told CNN after hearing the news of Oropesa’s arrest.

The suspect will be held on five counts of murder and his bond is set at $5 million, the sheriff’s office said. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday where he will be read the charges, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Here’s what we know about what led up to the suspect’s capture and what is expected to happen next.

How authorities tracked down the suspect

Federal, state and local authorities devoted considerable resources to apprehending the fugitive, including a collective $80,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and more than 200 law enforcement officers working on the case, officials have said.

After their initial leads went cold over the weekend, authorities pleaded with the public to send in tips on Oropesa’s whereabouts.

Finally, information submitted through the FBI’s tip line pointed investigators to the home where Oropesa was discovered, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul said Tuesday night.

“We just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect’s location,” Paul said.

In addition to acting on the tip, law enforcement officials tracked Oropesa’s wife to the home, which is associated with one of the suspect’s family members, a law enforcement source told CNN. It is unclear whether this happened before or after the tip was sent to the FBI.

Once they had zeroed in on the house, members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, US Marshals Service and US Customs and Border Patrol’s tactical unit, known as BORTAC, entered the home and brought the suspect into custody, an FBI Houston spokesperson said.

The BORTAC unit has been involved in several high-profile operations in the US, including the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year. It was members of the BORTAC unit that fatally shot the Uvalde gunman, authorities said.

Videos of the arrest taken by witnesses show officers leading Oropesa through the yard of a house and gathered around him as he is seated in a law enforcement vehicle.

Evelyn Echeverria, 16, who took one of the videos, told CNN she was laying in bed around 6 p.m. when she heard helicopters flying above her home.

“I headed out and saw a lot of cops and maybe 20 minutes later they came out with him,” Echeverria said. She added, “He came out handcuffed. He looked like he was cooperating with the officers.”

Though the public was urged to come forward with information during the manhunt, advocates told CNN’s Nicole Chavez that officials’ efforts may have been curbed by a lack of trust in law enforcement among some Latinos. For some, particularly immigrants, there is a fear that contact with law enforcement could lead to questions about their immigration status and potentially lead to deportation, they said.

Eventually, the sheriff said, tips were sent in from Texas, Wyoming, Florida, Maryland and Oklahoma.

What happens next for Oropesa

Oropesa is expected to be read the murder charges against him when he appears in court on Wednesday and receive his next court date, a source with the San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office told CNN.

There is a possibility the charges will be upgraded to capital murder, the source said. Authorities are also still investigating whether the suspect had any help in evading arrest, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon told CNN.

Authorities have 90 days to indict Oropesa, a law enforcement source involved said.

Due to Oropesa’s status as a Mexican national, the Mexican consulate will be formally notified of his circumstances on Wednesday, the law enforcement source said.

Since 2009, Oropesa had entered the US unlawfully and been deported by immigration officials at least four times, according to an ICE source. An immigration judge first removed him in March 2009 before he was deported again in September 2009, January 2012 and July 2016, the source said.

It is unclear how long Oropesa had been in the US before last week’s attack.

How the rampage unfolded

More than a dozen family members and friends were gathered in the Cleveland home on Friday, said Garcia, whose wife and son were killed in the attack. They were helping his wife get ready for a church event, he said.

But their evening was being disturbed by gunshots fired by Oropesa outside his home next door, which were waking up Garcia’s baby and making him cry, the father said.

About 10 to 20 minutes before the suspected gunman opened fire, Garcia and two others walked over to Oropesa to ask that he instead shoot on the other side of his property, he said.

The suspect refused, and Garcia said he would call police.

“We walked inside and my wife was talking to the police, and we called five times because he was being more threatening,” Garcia recalled.

At some point, they watched as Oropesa walked off his property and cocked his gun, Garcia said. Concerned, he told his wife to come inside the house.

“My wife said, ‘You go inside, I don’t think he will fire at me because I’m a woman, I’ll stay here at the door.'”

Soon after, the gunman charged into Garcia’s home, first shooting his wife, Argentina Guzman, in the doorway before killing three other adults and Garcia’s son Daniel, the grieving father said.

“One of the people who died saw when my wife fell to the ground,” Garcia told CNN. “She told me to throw myself out the window because my children were already without a mother. So one of us had to stay alive to take care of them. She was the person who helped me jump out the window.”

The victims were shot “almost execution style” at close range above the neck, Capers told local media.

Officers responded to the scene as fast as they could, the sheriff said. But his small force covers a large county, he said, and the home is about 15 minutes outside town.

