7 bodies, including 2 believed to be missing teens, found in Oklahoma, according to sheriff

Seven bodies, including two that investigators believe belong to two missing teenage girls, have been found in an Oklahoma residence of a man who authorities were seeking in the teens’ disappearance, officials said Monday.

The bodies were found at a home in Henryetta, a city about 90 miles from Oklahoma City, authorities said. Earlier Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered/missing advisory for the two girls, 14-year old Ivy Webster and 16-year old Brittany Brewer, as well as Jesse L. McFadden, 39, a registered sex offender.

The two teens were last seen early Monday morning in Henryetta, and they could have been traveling with McFadden, the advisory said.

When asked if authorities are no longer looking for the missing girls and McFadden, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said, “We believe that we have found the persons, we just are waiting for confirmation.”

Rice added that the families of the girls have been notified.

The seven bodies were at a residence where McFadden lived, Rice told the Tulsa World newspaper. It is the same address listed for McFadden in the Oklahoma Sex Offender registry.

Henryetta Public Schools said they are “grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students,” in a message on its website addressed to parents and guardians.

“Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days,” the school system said.

The school system added that classes would not be canceled and that students would have access to mental health professionals and faith-based clergy.

“We understand if you feel it is more appropriate to keep your student at home,” the message continued. “Please continue to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

A vigil for the “families affected by this tragedy” was scheduled for Monday evening, the school system said on Facebook.

Located in central Oklahoma, Henryetta had a population of 5,640 at the 2020 US census.

