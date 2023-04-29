1 employee dead, 2 injured after ‘road incident’ at Volkswagen’s Tennessee plant

By Paradise Afshar and Zoe Sottile, CNN

One Volkswagen employee died and two others were injured after being struck by a vehicle at the German automaker’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to local police.

One employee died at the scene, a second sustained leg trauma and a third sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Chattanooga Police Department Assistant Chief Jerri Sutton told CNN.

Volkswagen expressed condolences for the “tragic road incident” in a statement shared with CNN.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the impacted employees, their families and everyone who is impacted by this tragedy,” Volkswagen Group of America spokesperson Cameron Batten said in the statement. “We continue to work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate the incident and refer additional questions to them.”

Batten said production at the plant has been canceled for Saturday.

The names of the employees have not been released and police are investigating the incident.

