Man sentenced to life in prison in 2018 ‘road rage’ shooting that left a child dead

A man was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in a 2018 road rage attack that left a child dead and injured his mother in a Denver suburb, officials said.

Jeremy Webster, 28, had been accused of killing a 13-year-old boy, wounding his mother and injuring two other people outside a business complex in Westminster, Colorado, in June 2018, police said at the time.

In addition to the murder conviction, Webster was also found guilty of attempted murder and assault in the attack, the Adams County Court clerk’s office said Wednesday.

“The only possible sentence for first-degree murder in Colorado is life in prison without the possibility of parole,” court spokesperson Jon Sarché said.

Webster did not know the victims at the time of their encounter on a roadway on June 14, 2018. He proceeded to follow them and opened fire, killing Vaughn Bigelow, Jr. in what police described as “road rage.”

Webster acknowledged the shooting and entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

In court on Wednesday, Webster drank from a bottle of water as the verdict was read and did not have a visible reaction to the announcement.

CNN has reached out Webster’s attorney for comment on the verdict.

