5 Philadelphia students sent to hospital after drinking unknown substance at school

By Sara Smart, CNN

Five students at a west Philadelphia school were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after drinking an unknown substance, the school district said.

Philadelphia School District spokesperson Marissa Orbanek told CNN that at least 11 students, aged 14 to 16, drank the substance at Crossroads Accelerated Academy around 11:30 a.m.

She said the five students were transported by emergency responders to local hospitals for treatment while the other six chose to go home with their families.

“We take situations like this very seriously as they have the potential to compromise the safe and appropriate learning environment we strive to provide to our students every day,” the district said in a statement.

The Philadelphia Police Department told CNN that as of Wednesday afternoon, it was unknown what was in the substance that the students drank.

The school was also placed on lockdown for a little over an hour when police responded to the scene.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident.

