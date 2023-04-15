Evacuation orders have been issued after plant fire reignites in Brunswick, Georgia

By Claire Colbert and Raja Razek, CNN

An evacuation order has been issued for those within a half-mile radius of a plant fire that reignited Saturday afternoon in Brunswick, Georgia, according to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners.

The fire at the plant, which delivers specialty rosin and polyterpene resins, initially broke out Saturday morning, with the board saying on Facebook nearly three hours later that it had been contained and there was no immediate concern for public safety.

Later Saturday, the board said in another Facebook post that the fire had reignited and issued a shelter-in-place order for a one-mile radius around the plant. The post added that personnel from Jacksonville Fire Department in Florida had arrived to assist.

Kimberly Michele Edmond, who was advised to shelter in place, told CNN the fire was still burning around 5 p.m. ET and that she could smell it from her mother’s house about a mile away. Edmond said she felt a bit lightheaded when she went outside, but didn’t describe the smell in the air as especially bad.

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Glynn County.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.