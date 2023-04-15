2 people were killed and 4 others were wounded in a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville, Kentucky, police say

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday, authorities said.

The four wounded have been rushed to a hospital, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The incident marks Louisville’s second mass shooting in one week.

It’s unclear who opened fire or what the circumstances of the shooting were. Police say they have yet to identify who was responsible or a motive in the incident.

“Reports indicate there were hundreds of people in the park at the time of the shooting,” Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement. “Authorities are still in the infancy stages of the investigation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN's Christal Hayes contributed to this report.