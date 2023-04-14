At least 1 dead in interstate shooting involving outlaw motorcycle gang members in Southeast Texas

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

At least one man is dead in a Texas highway shooting involving outlaw motorcycle gang members, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A 32-year-old man was shot Friday after 11 a.m. along Interstate 45 in Spring, and later transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds, according to the law enforcement agency.

“The individuals involved are all believed to be affiliated with outlaw motorcycle gangs,” the statement said.

The agency went on to say they are aware of another incident that occurred in Walker County involving an additional motorcycle gang shooting.

“There are active investigations involving multiple agencies to determine if both incidents are related. These shootings appear to be gang-related and it’s believed there is no threat to the general public at this time,” the statement said.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Offficer Steven Squier told CNN affiliate KHOU another man may have also been shot with non-life-threatening injuries in their jurisdiction.

“We’re also aware that there is another incident in Walker County involving fatalities and a critically injured individual that may possibly be related,” Squier said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

CNN has reached out to the Walker County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office for more details on the incident there.

The Huntsville Police Department said in a post on Facebook that it “investigating a major incident” on Interstate 45. The post said that I-45 northbound will be closed for several hours.

Huntsville is located in Walker County. Both counties where the incidents occurred are north of Houston.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.