Mother of 6-year-old student who shot teacher charged with child neglect

The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his first-grade teacher in Newport News, Virginia, in January has been indicted on charges of felony child neglect, and one count of recklessly leaving a firearm to endanger a child, a news release from the office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Monday.

The child will not be criminally charged, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said last month.

Deja Taylor’s son shot his teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, on January 6 at Richneck Elementary School, leaving her in the hospital with gunshot wounds to her hand and chest, investigators said.

The indictment comes after a “thorough investigation” from the police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, according to the news release.

CNN is reaching out to attorneys for the family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

