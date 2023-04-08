3 people were wounded in a shooting at a Delaware mall, police say

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Joe Sutton, CNN

Three people were wounded in a “shooting incident” at a mall outside of Wilmington Saturday evening, according to Delaware State Police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders are on the scene at Christiana Mall where an investigation is underway, New Castle County Coordinator of Emergency Management Dave Carpenter Jr. told CNN.

“There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area. Please continue to avoid the area as DSP gathers more info,” the Delaware State Police tweeted.

Police didn’t provide details on the conditions of the victims, but said they have all been transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The Delaware Department of Transportation tweeted that all entrances to the mall are currently closed “due to police activity.”

Authorities set up a reunification site at the north entrance of the mall by the AT&T store, according to police.

No information was available on who opened fire or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

