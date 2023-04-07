University of Oklahoma reports an active shooter is on campus
By Paradise Afshar, CNN
An active shooter is on campus at the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman, the school said in a tweet Friday night.
“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet just before 10:30 p.m. ET.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.