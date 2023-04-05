5 things to know for April 5: Trump, Wisconsin, Abortion, SUV recall, Royal family

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Billions of items are scanned every day using a barcode, that block of parallel lines usually on the back of products. The laser-powered technology has revolutionized major industries since its debut 50 years ago. But, like many great inventions, it remains unclear whose idea it actually was.

1. Trump

In a historic court appearance Tuesday, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in a Manhattan criminal court. Prosecutors alleged that Trump sought to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election through a hush money scheme with payments made to women who claimed they had extramarital affairs with Trump. He has denied the affairs. After the arraignment, Trump flew back to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he delivered a speech riddled with false claims. “I never thought anything like this could happen in America, never thought it could happen,” Trump said. “The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” he said. The next in-person hearing is scheduled for December 4, though Trump’s attorneys have vowed to do all they can to stop the case beforehand.

2. Wisconsin

Liberals will win control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, CNN projects, flipping majority control in Democrats’ favor in what has been regarded as possibly the most consequential election of 2023. Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County circuit court judge, will defeat conservative Daniel Kelly as abortion access, election rules and more remain on the line in the key swing state. The battle also became the nation’s most expensive judicial race on record, with about $30 million spent on advertisements alone. Conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court, but the retirement of conservative Justice Patience Roggensack put that majority at stake.

3. Abortion

Florida’s state Senate this week passed a six-week abortion ban, igniting protests at the state capitol that resulted in several arrests. The bill, which still needs to pass the state’s Republican-led House, comes one year after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week ban into law. The new legislation is drawing some attention to the conservative credentials of DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, but has been met with outrage by state Democrats, two of whom were arrested during the protests. The legislation underscores the ongoing efforts across the country to restrict access to abortion following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Other Republican-led states have also pursued six-week abortion bans that have been met with legal challenges.

4. SUV Recall

Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 of its Atlas SUVs due to a “sporadic” issue detected in some passenger-side airbags that can switch the sensor off under certain conditions. Until the issue can be corrected, VW is advising owners to avoid letting people ride in the passenger seat. While it’s still unclear what’s causing the problem, VW investigators were able to determine that it was happening in Atlases built during two specific time periods. The vehicles being recalled are all model year 2018 through 2021 Atlas and model year 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs. The company said it is unaware of any injuries that might have resulted from the problem, but is notifying vehicle owners via mail as a safety precaution.

5. Royal family

Buckingham Palace released King Charles’ coronation invitation on Tuesday, in which his wife was titled Queen Camilla for the first time. The intricate invitation was headed with the text: “The coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.” Camilla took on the title of Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband’s accession to the throne. Since she and Charles married, Camilla has worked hard as a senior royal, standing by Charles’ side and championing charities helping women and children. But many people find it hard to forget, or forgive, their long-running affair and the pain it caused Charles’ first wife, the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Also on Tuesday, the White House confirmed that President Joe Biden will be skipping the coronation, but first lady Jill Biden will attend on behalf of the US.

