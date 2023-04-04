4 men have been arrested in connection with robberies of intoxicated people at New York bars, including 2 suspects charged with murder

By Andi Babineau, Celina Tebor and Sara Smart, CNN

Four men have been arrested in connection with more than a dozen robberies at bars and nightclubs in New York, including two suspects who are also charged with murder, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Demaio, 34, and Jacob Barroso, 30, are charged with second-degree murder, robbery, identity theft, grand larceny and conspiracy, according to an indictment.

Two other men, Andre Butts and Shane Hoskins, are charged with robbery, identity theft, grand larceny and conspiracy, the indictment shows.

Prosecutors allege in the indictment that Demaio, Barroso, Butts and Hoskins would “approach intoxicated individuals upon exiting a bar or nightclub, engage them in conversation, and offer and administer dangerous and illicit substances to them for the purpose of causing their incapacitation.”

They would then use credit card information taken from the victims “to make unauthorized monetary transfers and purchases at stores” and divide the “proceeds of the robberies among members of the conspiracy,” according to the indictment.

Demaio and Barroso are accused of murdering Julio Cesar Ramirez, 25, on April 21, 2022, in the course of committing the robberies, the indictment says.

Demaio is also accused of the murder of John Umberger, 33, “on or about May 28, 2022,” in the course of committing the robbery, according to the indictment.

Both victims were reportedly killed after visiting gay bars in Manhattan’s Upper and Lower East Side neighborhoods.

Police did not say the murders are considered hate crimes. “These two homicides are being deemed part of a citywide robbery pattern,” the New York City Police Department said in a statement. “There are a total of 17 incidents being investigated as part of this pattern at this time.”

The robberies being investigated occurred between September 19, 2021, and August 18, 2022, according to NYPD.

Barroso’s attorney, David Krauss, told CNN they plan to fight the charges in court. Demaio’s attorney declined to comment. CNN has reached out to Butts’ attorney for comment.

Hoskins was arrested Thursday, according to the NYC Department of Corrections website. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $50,000 bond, court records show.

The name of a fifth person allegedly involved in the robbery schemes was redacted in the indictment.

However, police asking for the public’s assistance in finding Jayqwan Hamilton, who is allegedly involved in the citywide robbery pattern, they said.

