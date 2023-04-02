Communities face major destruction after large tornadoes tear through the South and Midwest, leaving at least 22 dead

By Nouran Salahieh and Dakin Andone, CNN

Devastated communities across the American South and Midwest are digging through debris Sunday after ferocious storms and tornadoes this weekend left at least 22 people dead and leveled neighborhoods, as parts of the Southern Plains brace for the possibility of their own round of severe weather later in the afternoon.

The outbreak that walloped the country Friday spawned more than 50 tornado reports in at least seven states, where tornadoes crushed homes and businesses, ripped roofs off buildings, splintered trees and sent vehicles flying.

Deaths have been confirmed across a wide swath of states, with the highest concentration reported in east Arkansas and southern Tennessee.

At least four people are dead in Wynne, Arkansas — a community about 50 miles west of the state’s border with Tennessee — where the storm peeled the turf off a high school’s football field. At least seven people died after two back-to-back lines of storms hit McNairy County, Tennessee, where the storm “crossed our county completely from one side to the other,” Sheriff Guy Buck told CNN Saturday evening as authorities continued to search collapsed buildings.

Among the other deaths were four people killed in Illinois, including one person who died after the roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapsed Friday while more than 200 people were inside, injuring more than two dozen others, according to the city’s fire chief. Three more people were reported dead in Crawford County, Illinois, in the collapse of a residential structure, according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Elswhere, three people were reported dead near Sullivan, Indiana, per state police. State and local officials also reported one person dead in each of the following places: North Little Rock, Arkansas; Madison County, Alabama; and Pontotoc County, Mississippi. Finally, the storm system left another person dead in Delaware’s Sussex County after a structure collapsed, according to the county’s emergency operations center.

The governors of Indiana, Iowa, Illinois and Arkansas all announced emergency or disaster declarations in their states to help free up immediate assistance for impacted counties.

Little Rock, Arkansas, suffered heavy damage but reported no fatalities as of Saturday afternoon. Efforts are now focused on recovery and rebuilding, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said.

“It’s unbelievable anytime that you see, literally, vehicles flying across the air, structures being flattened,” the mayor said. “Many people were not at their homes. If they were, it would have been a massacre,” Scott Jr. told CNN.

The National Weather Service reported that an EF-3 tornado had roared through Pulaski and Lonoke counties in Arkansas with estimated peak winds of 165 mph. The powerful tornado killed one person in North Little Rock and four people about 100 miles east in Wynne.

Nearly 2,600 structures in Little Rock were impacted and around 50 people were sent to hospitals, according to the mayor.

In addition to leaving trails of destruction, storms have also knocked out power to battered communities. More than 30,000 customers in Arkansas remained impacted by outages as of Sunday morning, according to PowerOutage.US, with hundreds of thousands more without power across the South and Northeast, including 120,000 in Pennsylvania and 73,000 in Ohio.

The latest spate of damaging weather across the South and Midwest comes just a week after a severe tornado-spawning storm walloped the Southeast, killing at least another 26 people and destroying much of Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

On Sunday, the threat will shift to the Southern Plains, where there is an enhanced — or level 3 of 5 — risk for severe weather in north Texas in the later afternoon or early evening hours, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region and could include a few tornadoes, localized damaging winds and golf-ball sized hail.

Small town ‘basically cut in half’

The severe weather left Wynne, Arkansas, “basically cut in half by damage from east to west,” said Mayor Jennifer Hobbs, who watched the twister as it approached from a distance.

“I don’t know how to put it into words. It was devastating. It’s much different seeing it firsthand than it is when you see it on TV hit other communities,” Hobbs said.

Some houses in Wynne — home to about 8,000 residents — were completely crushed into piles of wood while others had their roofs ripped off, exposing the interiors of homes littered with storm debris, drone footage provided to CNN shows.

“We have a lot of families that are completely devastated. Have no home at all, no belongings survived,” the mayor added.

Early warning of storms saved lives, sheriff says

Janice Pieterick and her husband, Donald Lepczyk, were in their RV in Hohenwald, Tennessee, when they got the alert of an incoming tornado and rushed to her daughter’s home across the yard, CNN affiliate WTVF reported. The tornado hit minutes later.

The family hurried into the bathroom where they huddled together as the storm roared outside.

“We made her and the kids get into the bathtub because that’s supposed to be the safest place. And we just all hunkered down because all the doors blew out. Double doors in the front, double doors in the back, all the glass in the windows. It all blew out at once,” Pieterick said.

Pieterick said the whole house shook. “You can literally feel it moving. Lifting up. That’s when we thought we were going, too,” she said.

In nearby McNairy County, Sheriff Buck said the death toll could have been much higher if residents had not heeded early warnings and sought out proper shelter.

“Had they not, looking at the devastation that we had, our death toll could have been in the hundreds,” Buck said. “The power of mother nature is something not to be underestimated.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Samantha Beech, Raja Razek, Andy Rose and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.