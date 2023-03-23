3 former Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death are decertified by Tennessee commission

By Nick Valencia and Pamela Kirkland, CNN

Three former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were officially decertified Thursday and will no longer be allowed to work in law enforcement in the state.

The Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, which is responsible for training and enforcing standards for all local police departments in the state, voted unanimously to decertify Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith.

The decision comes almost two months after Martin, Smith, Haley and two others — Tadarrius Bean and Desmond Mills Jr. — were charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ death. The five have pleaded not guilty.

The three men decertified — along with others — were terminated from the Memphis Police Department in January after the death of Nichols, who was repeatedly punched and kicked by police officers following a traffic stop and brief foot chase January 7. He was hospitalized and died three days later.

Haley “was found to be in violation of personal conduct, truthfulness, neglect of duty, excessive unnecessary force, compliance with regulations to with body worn camera, and information concerning police business,” Memphis Police Department investigator Monique Williams told the commission board, while recommending Haley’s decertification.

“In the matter of Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith, in addition to the same violations as Haley, Martin and Smith were also found to be in violation of duty to intervene and reporting improper conduct during an internal investigation,” Williams said.

Attorneys for the three former officers had asked the commission to place their decertification in pending status. The commission agreed on the condition the attorneys appear in person at Thursday’s hearing. None of the three men nor their attorneys were present for the hearing.

The commission also heard decertification requests for former officers Mills and DeWayne Smith. Smith was the senior officer on the scene the night Nichols died and is accused of not taking charge of the situation. Smith has not been charged criminally.

According to the commission, Mills had surrendered his license earlier in the week. That order to surrender has been placed on the agenda for the committee to address on Friday.

Because former lieutenant Smith had retired prior to being terminated, there was confusion over a technicality as to whether Memphis police could decertify Smith. That issue is also set to be taken up on Friday.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis sent a request to the commission for the decertification of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Nichols in February.

