Officials ask for public’s help as search continues for missing Indiana teen who may be in ‘extreme danger’

Police are asking for the public’s help as the search continues for a missing Indiana teenager who is “believed to be in extreme danger,” according to a missing person alert.

Scottie Dean Morris, 14, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the small town of Eaton, 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis, according to Eaton Police.

“He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” reads a Silver Alert issued for Morris on Friday. Authorities have not disclosed details on the boy’s condition or why he may need medical assistance.

Since his disappearance, crews have searched for Morris on foot and by boat, using infrared drones and helicopters and with bloodhound teams on the ground, according to a police.

More than 100 volunteers worked with Eaton Police — a small department with only four regular officers — to search for the teenager on Friday.

It was “all hands on deck” as community members came together to search for the boy, Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner said, describing volunteers who fanned out along a river and walked for two-and-a-half miles to look for the boy, CNN affiliate WTHR reported.

On Sunday, people were asked to stay away from wooded areas, rivers and tree lines while Indiana State Police helicopters used infrared cameras to search for Morris.

A search party was scheduled to go out again Monday morning to look for the teenager on foot.

“I want this young man to know we are not here to make sure he’s in trouble. We want to help him and we want to just make sure he’s safe,” Turner told WTHR.

Police have made several direct pleas to Morris on their Facebook page asking the teen to reach out if he sees the social media posts.

“Scottie, if you see this, please know we are doing everything we can do to get whatever help you may need & to make sure you are safe and warm,” the police agency posted Saturday. “Your safety is our main priority.”

Morris is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, and is 5′ 4″ tall, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and red and black shorts.

