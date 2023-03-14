5 things to know for March 14: SVB, Nor’easter, Tourism, Opioids, Ukraine

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Make sure you’re getting a long, restful night’s sleep before you head to the doctor’s office for a vaccination. A new study finds you should aim for at least six hours of quality slumber in order to maximize your body’s response to a vaccine. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Bank collapses

President Joe Biden delivered a speech Monday in the wake of two major bank collapses. “Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe,” Biden said from the White House. To quell fears, Biden said he had instructed his administration to take steps to protect small businesses and workers in the wake of regulator shutdowns of both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the last few days, such as backstopping depositors’ funds, while declining to extend relief to Silicon Valley Bank’s investors. However, despite Biden’s assurances, Wall Street’s confidence remains shaky and some regional banks are showing signs of volatility.

2. Nor’easter

A rapidly intensifying nor’easter will bring heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding today across the US Northeast, threatening widespread power outages and making travel impossible in some areas. A nor’easter is a storm that travels along the US East Coast and typically has coastal winds out of the northeast. They typically form between September and April and are strongest during the winter months. Ahead of today’s anticipated conditions, more than 20 million people are under winter weather alerts across the region. Several governors have implemented preemptive measures as forecasts show widespread snowfall up to 18 inches is likely from northeastern Pennsylvania and far northwestern New Jersey through much of upstate New York and New England. Meanwhile, another atmospheric river is creeping into storm-ravaged California, fueling more evacuation alerts and flooding concerns.

3. Tourism

As many Americans gear up for spring break vacations and international trips, Texas state officials recently advised against travel to Mexico, citing the risk of cartel violence. (The guidance comes just a few weeks after the high-profile kidnapping of four Americans drew global attention to the country’s security crisis.) However, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued on Monday that Mexico is safer than the US. The Mexican president also claimed there was “a campaign against Mexico from conservative US politicians that don’t want this country to keep developing for the good of the Mexican people.” Separately, China is fully reopening to tourists after three years of border restrictions, officials announced Monday. The country is set to resume issuing all categories of visas for foreigners beginning Wednesday.

4. Opioid crisis

The US government on Monday sued Rite Aid, accusing the pharmacy chain of missing “red flags” as it illegally filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids. The Department of Justice alleged Rite Aid repeatedly filled prescriptions that were medically unnecessary, for off-label use or not issued in the usual course of professional practice between 2014 and 2019, according to a complaint filed in federal court. Rite Aid pharmacists were accused of ignoring obvious signs of misuse, including in prescriptions for “trinities,” a combination of opioids, benzodiazepine, and muscle relaxants preferred by drug abusers for their increased euphoric effect, the complaint states. The Justice Department has also sued Walmart and drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp over their alleged roles in the nation’s opioid crisis.

5. Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday launched multiple attacks across Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, killing at least three people and wounding several others, while evacuations are being ordered from the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region as Russian forces creep closer again. Ukraine’s future is being decided in its east, where the fighting remains “very tough,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest nightly address. This comes as analysts say Russia’s Wagner assault units are sustaining “significant losses” as the mercenary group attempts to advance from several directions.

IN MEMORIAM

Former US Rep. Patricia Schroeder of Colorado, a longtime Democratic congresswoman who championed women’s rights, has died, her daughter confirmed to CNN. She was 82. First elected to the US House of Representatives in 1972, Schroeder spent more than two decades serving as a forceful voice on issues from reproductive rights to arms control.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$10 billion

That’s how much money was reported lost to online scams to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2022, according to a new report from the agency. The report tallies a wide variety of fraud complaints — from marketing scams to ransomware — to measure how much the schemes are costing the American economy. It marks the highest annual loss in the last five years, largely driven by a surge in cryptocurrency investment fraud, the FBI said.

TODAY’S QUOTE

What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful.

— President Joe Biden, condemning Florida officials for trying to restrict transgender rights in the state in an interview with “The Daily Show” released Monday. His comments came after an unprecedented number of measures have been introduced in state legislatures this year seeking to limit LGBTQ rights — including proposed bills that seek to restrict transgender people from competing on sports teams or using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

AND FINALLY

This is the only coffee grown in the continental United States

Coffee is usually only grown in tropical regions, but one California farmer is bucking norms with his unique crop. (Click here to view.)

