After a man is fatally shot near Indianapolis stadium, police lock down convention center in search for suspect

By Amy Simonson and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

A man was fatally shot near Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and downtown convention center on Monday night, prompting a lockdown of the convention center as officers searched for a suspect, police said.

Officers responding to reports of the shooting found the man injured on a sidewalk outside the stadium — home to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts — and he was later pronounced dead, Indianapolis police said.

Investigators had reason to believe a suspect entered the nearby Indiana Convention Center, so the center was put on lockdown and police began searching the center Monday night, Indianapolis police spokesperson William Young said.

No suspect was in custody as of late Monday, Young said.

“Those inside of the convention center were asked to shelter in place,” Young told reporters shortly after 11 p.m. ET.

“Right now officers are preparing to clear the convention center to ensure that it is safe and no one else is injured,” Young added.

All streets around the stadium were closed for an investigation, police said. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

The name of the man who was killed and details about what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Police didn’t say precisely where the shooting happened, but Young stressed it did not happen at the stadium or the convention center.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.