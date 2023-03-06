A suspect is in custody after 3 people were killed, including a child, in a possible home invasion shooting in Illinois, police said

By Rebekah Riess

A suspect is in custody after a child and two adults were killed and a fourth person was wounded in a possible home invasion shooting in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion around 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lee Lane and found three adults and one child had been shot, Bolingbrook Police said in a news release.

A girl, a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Her condition was not known early Monday morning.

Police announced they detained one suspect in the shooting but did not identify the person.

“Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time,” police said in the news release, adding that the home remains an active crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police have provided no further details. Authorities have not named the victims or provided information on their ages.

The incident is one of at least 102 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

