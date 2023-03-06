1 dead, 8 injured after what appears to be the ‘result of a large crowd pushing’ at a concert in Rochester, New York

By Rebekah Riess, Lechelle Benken and Holly Yan, CNN

A 33-year-old woman is dead and eight others are injured “as a result of a large crowd pushing” during a concert Sunday night in Rochester, New York, police said.

Police initially responded to a report of shots fired inside the Main Street Armory event venue during a concert around 11:05 p.m.

Officers found several people injured inside but saw no evidence of a shooting, Rochester police said.

“Upon further investigation … none of the injuries sustained to any of the victims were consistent with a person being shot,” Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

The tragedy follows a series of deadly crowd surges at entertainment events.

In 2021, eight people died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Last fall, 158 people were killed in a crush of people during Halloween festivities in a nightlife district of Seoul, South Korea.

Authorities in Rochester have not publicly identified the woman who died.

Two of the eight people injured were in “critical, life-threatening condition,” police said. The other six people injured had non-life-threatening injuries.

Rapper GloRilla, who was performing at the venue Sunday night, offered prayers to those affected.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened … praying everybody is ok,” she tweeted.

