Pickup driver arrested after crash with cyclists killed 2 and injured 11

By Chris Boyette, CNN

A man who drove a pickup into a group of bicyclists, killing two and injuring 11 people, was arrested on manslaughter and assault charges, police in Arizona said.

The crash happened Saturday when a truck driven by Pedro Quintana-Lujan crashed into a group of cyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear, about 28 miles west of Phoenix, according to Goodyear Police.

Two cyclists died, one has life-threatening injuries, and several other people were seriously hurt, police said. The identities of the victims have not been released, but police said Sunday that one of the dead was a Goodyear resident and the other was a visitor from another state.

Quintana-Lujan, 26, was booked on two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, according to the Goodyear Police Department. Police said he remained at the scene after the crash.

Maricopa County jail records show Quintana-Lujan was held on $250,000 bond and has a court date on March 3. It is unclear if he has obtained an attorney or remains in custody.

“The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole,” police said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to police and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for more information.

Nationally, a total of 938 cyclists were killed in crashes with motorized vehicles in 2020, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

