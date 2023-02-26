Benjamin Crump wins NAACP Social Justice Impact Award and vows ‘never to stop fighting racism and discrimination’

By Chris Boyette, CNN

Attorney Benjamin Crump has been at the forefront of some of the highest-profile cases involving civil rights and racial injustice — but acknowledges there’s much more work to be done.

While accepting the Social Justice Impact Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, Crump vowed “never to stop fighting racism and discrimination.”

“I accept this award as greater motivation to continue to be an unapologetic defender of Black life, Black liberty and Black humanity,” he said.

Crump said he was also prepared to “fight for Black history in and outside of the courtrooms” — an apparent commentary on the Florida Department of Education’s claim that the AP African American Studies course “lacks educational value” and other regulations under Gov. Ron DeSantis banning the teaching of critical race theory and barring instruction that suggests anyone is privileged or oppressed based on their race or skin color.

“We will not let elected officials exterminate our history, our literature, or our culture — not in Florida or any of the other 50 states,” Crump said. “Because it is so important that both Black children and White children and all children know that Black history matters because Black history is American history.”

